This article first appeared in theSun Buzz edition HERE

The world was stunned by the sudden breakup of iconic electronic music pioneers Daft Punk, who have called it quits after a prolific career spanning 28 years.

The news was announced in the form of a cryptic eight-minute YouTube video, which showed the duo – dressed as their familiar robot counterparts – travelling in an unnamed desert, before parting ways in spectacular fashion, with one member blowing himself up while the other walks off into the sunset.

The news stunned music fans around the world, many of whom had grown up with the group’s music. Daft Punk were among the few artistes from the golden age of electronica who had managed to weather the fickle storms of changing music tastes, adapting their sound while influencing an entire generation of musicians.

The two men who would become Daft Punk, Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, first met at a Paris high school in 1987 and became fast friends. Upon discovering a mutual love of music, they formed an indie rock band named Darlin’ in 1992 with future Phoenix guitarist Laurent Brancowitz, and released a few singles, to minor success.

The group soon split, although not before they were given something important: a negative review calling their music “daft punky trash.” As Bangalter and de Homem-Christo began experimenting with drum machines and synths, they began using the phrase as the name for their new endeavour.

As Daft Punk, they released their debut album, Homework, in 1997. They first found success with the international hit Da Funk, which topped the Billboard dance charts and earned them their first Grammy nomination. A second No. 1 hit and Grammy nomination followed with Around the World.

The duo also adopted a distinctive new persona as helmeted, mute and mysterious musicians. They refused to play the PR game, opting to wear masks and plastic bags to cover their face at shows and during interviews.

“We wanted to draw a line between public life and private life,” de Homem-Christo told Interview magazine in 2001. “We didn’t understand why it should be obligatory to be on the covers of magazines as yourself.”