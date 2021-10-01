The 11 health benefits of coffee

Coffee, also known as the nectar of the gods, contains a lot of health benefits. Study after study shows that a cup of java a day can help improve our health and prevent some diseases from developing.

Here’s a list of some of the health benefits of coffee, thanks to its secret ingredient called caffeine.

Helps to improve energy levels

Coffee can help people improve their energy levels and feel less tired thanks to a stimulant in coffee called caffeine. Once you drink coffee, the caffeine is absorbed into your bloodstream and travels to the brain.

In the brain, caffeine blocks the inhibitory neurotransmitter called adenosine. This causes the number of other neurotransmitters like norepinephrine and dopamine to increase and it leads to a stimulant effect.

In many controlled studies, coffee is also shown to improve various brain functions in terms of memory, mood, reaction times and vigilance.

Helps to boost physical performance

Caffeine in coffee also increases the adrenaline levels in your blood. An increase in adrenaline puts our body in a fight or flight mode which helps the body prepare for physical exertion. Studies have shown that having a cup of coffee about an hour before a workout can improve your performance by 11% to 12%.

Aids in burning fat

Another reason why coffee can help improve physical performance is caffeine helps to break down fats too. Breaking down body fats helps make free fatty acids and this produces extra fuel (energy) for training.

Helps to reduce sugar cravings

Coffee contains magnesium and potassium which helps the human body use insulin and regulate blood sugar levels. Coffee also helps to keep your craving for sugary treats at bay.

Lowers the risk of death

Several studies have shown that coffee drinkers typically don’t get afflicted with many diseases and have a lower risk of death. In two large studies involving people over 18 to 24 years old, there was a 20% reduced risk of death in men and a 26% decrease in risk of death in women who drank coffee.

Reduces the risk of cancers

Several studies have shown that coffee appears to be able to decrease the risk of developing prostate cancer, basal cell carcinoma (skin cancer), endometrial cancer, colorectal cancer and liver cancer. Studies have shown that coffee drinkers have up to a 40% lower risk of liver cancer.

People who drank 4 to 5 cups of coffee per day had a 15% lower risk of colorectal cancer. Another study showed that coffee decreased the risk of developing prostate cancer in men by 20% and endometrial cancer in women by 25%.

Lowers the risk of Type II diabetes

Caffeine in coffee helps to decrease insulin sensitivity and help the body process glucose (sugar) better. Studies show that people who drink the most coffee have a 23 to 50% lower risk of getting Type II diabetes. In one study, the results was as high as 67%.

Helps protect the brain

The high levels of caffeine from coffee that goes into your bloodstream helps to protect your brain too. Studies show that a high level of caffeine reduces the risk of developing Alzheimer disease and dementia at 65%.

A good depression fighter

Caffeine stimulates the central nervous system and boosts the production of neurotransmitters such as serotonin, dopamine, and noradrenaline which helps to elevate your mood.

This makes coffee a great mood booster and depression fighter. This also helps to reduce the risk of suicide. In a Harvard study published in 2011, women who drank 4 or more cups of coffee per day have a 20% lower risk of getting depressed. In another study, people who drank 4 or more cups of coffee per day were 53% less likely to die by suicide.

Contains lots of essential nutrients

According to Healthline, a single cup of coffee contain a ton of essential nutrients such as riboflavin (Vitamin B12), pantothenic acid (Vitamin B5), magnesium and niacin (Vitamin B3), and manganese and potassium.

Good source of antioxidants

Coffee is also rich in antioxidants, hydrocinnamic acids and polyphenols. All three are great at neutralizing free radicals and preventing oxidative stress in the body. Polyphenols also help prevent diseases such as heart disease, cancer and type II diabetes.

The downsides of drinking too much coffee

It’s tempting to drink lots of coffee due to its range of health benefits but drinking too much coffee will backfire on you health-wise. Drinking too much coffee in a short session can actually kill you.

According to an article by Livescience, drinking 80 to 100 cups of coffee or 10g to 13g of pure caffeine in quick succession can send you to the grave.

When you drink that much coffee, the caffeine in coffee raises your blood pressure, boosts your heart rate and shrinks your blood vessels temporarily.

You’ll feel your heart racing and you’ll be gasping for air.

As a general rule of thumb, it’s best to stick to 400mg of caffeine per day which is roughly about 4 cups of coffee per day. Remember, it’s the dose that makes the poison.

This article was first published in theSun Buzz World Coffee Day edition. Find out the different types of coffee to enjoy and which beloved TV characters are addicted to coffee!