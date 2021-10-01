$!The different types of coffee to enjoy on World Coffee Day

In the world of coffee, you’ll typically find three types of coffee beans that are commonly used: Arabica, Robusta and Liberica. Arabica is the most popular type of coffee due to its sweet taste with a lack of bitterness. It accounts for 60% of the world’s coffee production. Arabica beans are also considered higher quality compared to Robusta. Despite this, it surprisingly has lower caffeine content than Robusta. Robusta beans are high in caffeine at a budget-friendly price. Due to its high caffeine content, the coffee made using Robusta tastes more bitter than Arabica. Since it’s sold at a friendly price point, Robusta beans are often used to make instant coffee and espresso blends. Liberica beans account for 2% of the world’s coffee supply and it’s labelled as the world’s rarest type of coffee. Liberica coffee is said to have a complex flavour because it has a floral and fruity aroma but when it’s made into coffee, it gives off a smoky and woody flavour. These coffee beans are exclusively produced in Malaysia and favoured in the Philippines. You would have tried Liberica if you’ve drunk coffee kaw at kopitiams.

Here are is a selection of hot coffee drinks to start you off on a magical coffee romance: Black coffee Black coffee is exactly how it sounds. It’s brewed with plain ground coffee beans with hot water and served without added sugar, milk, or flavourings. Malaysian white coffee According to SCMP, it’s said that the Malaysian white coffee drink was started in the 19th century during the British colonial era. White coffee is made by roasting coffee beans with margarine, which gives it a lighter colour than the traditional black coffee roast. Since it’s roasted at a low temperature, it leaves the coffee with a slightly bitter flavour with an amazing aftertaste. Flat white The flat white originates from New Zealand and Australia. It consists of espresso and steamed milk but the ratio of espresso to milk is higher. Baristas fold the milk as it steams, which creates a smooth, velvety texture. Decaf Decaf coffee is simply brewed with decaffeinated beans. Since coffee beans naturally contain caffeine, roasters use several different processes to remove all of the caffeine content to make decaffeinated beans. This means those with caffeine sensitivity can still enjoy drinking a good cup of java. Espresso Espresso is made with more finely ground beans and brewed with a higher grounds-to-water ratio than regular coffee. This results in a thicker, more concentrated liquid with a bolder flavour. It’s usually used as the base of other drinks such as lattes, cappuccinos and macchiatos. Latte A latte is a combination of a shot of espresso and steamed milk with a bit of foam on top. This concoction can be ordered plain or with a shot of flavouring such as vanilla or pumpkin spice. Cappuccino A cappuccino is similar to a latte but with a thicker foam top. It’s made from equal parts espresso, steamed milk, and foam. Sometimes a flavour shot is added to the drink too. It’s often topped with a sprinkle of cocoa or cinnamon. In some variations, it can be made using cream instead of milk. Macchiato A macchiato is just a shot of espresso with a touch of steamed milk or foam. Macchiato means “stained” or “spotted” in Italian. Sometimes flavouring syrups are added to the drink based on the customer’s preference. Frappucino Trademarked by Starbucks, a frappucino or frappe is used to describe an icy, blended coffee drink mixed with cream and syrup flavourings. It’s usually topped with whipped cream and sometimes sprinkles are added. Red eye A red eye is perfect if you need an extra caffeine boost. It’s basically coffee with a shot of espresso.