The Gift of Recycling

Five incredible benefits that come from recycling

IN recent years, our local government has taken great strides to become a low carbon nation. Under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), the government has undertaken numerous efforts to promote sustainable waste management in our country. For instance, recycling has become a top priority to reduce domestic waste. In fact, the country is hoping to increase its recycling rate by 2% per year until the year 2025. This is to achieve its target of reaching a 40% recycling rate by 2025. “This target covers all categories of waste which can be recycled, such as metal, paper, plastic, glass and other materials like fabric and rubber products,” the Housing and Local Government Ministry said in a statement. Despite the brilliant efforts, Malaysia still has a long way to go with its recycling practices, in part caused by a lack of awareness. So, in conjunction with this, we have compiled a list of reasons for why recycling is essential for both our environment and community.

Conserves natural resources Recycling, on a national and international scale, helps maintain ecological balance. Since we reduce the number of natural resources for manufacturing, this ensures there will be more to go around in the future. If we utilised recycled papers instead, there will be more forests and trees. If we reduce the habit of making new glasses constantly, there will be more raw materials like sand and limestone. In other words, recycling helps the human race survive by creating a sustainable balance of consumption. Protects ecosystem and wildlife This leads us to our next point – recycling helps save lives! Waste not only can destroy nature, but also wildlife. When we constantly seek out natural resources for manufacturing, we engage in the possibility of destroying their homes. Both animals and other biological organisms are then vulnerable to harm. Hence, drastically increasing the chances for them to die and even go extinct. But when we recycle, we lessen the disruption of the natural world. When we cut down fewer trees and forests, for example, the harm to the animals is lessened. And by this, we help extend their lifetime.

Saves energy & money Recycling also saves a lot of energy and money. On average, it takes a lot less energy and money to convert old materials into new products. For instance, converting new aluminium from old products such as recycled cans and foil uses 95% less energy, compared to making it from scratch. In addition, creating paper from recycled materials uses 40% less energy than making paper from brand new wood. The process for the recycled items is shorter because the old materials are not required to undergo an intense amount of processing. Many materials are already well-defined. Some even are sufficient enough to be converted right away! Thus, less time and materials required translates to less money spent, which is also beneficial for the national economy. Reduces pollution Climate change is a big concern for our government. It was only last December that the Klang Valley suffered unexpected floods that were caused by pollution and climate change. So, it has never been more apparent that we are in dire need of ways to battle the issue. Reducing carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases from emitting into the air is one vital way to do so. And recycling helps achieve this, as less energy is used during the process of converting old materials into new products. What’s more, a lower amount of carbon footprint and emissions are produced. A lower carbon footprint is important for reducing methane-release trash from landfills, which contributes to climate change.