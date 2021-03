This article first appeared in theSun BUZZ International Day of Happiness edition HERE

It’s universally known that music can lift our moods when we’re down. If you’re ever in doubt, a researcher in cognitive neuroscience Dr Jacob Jolij published a study that proves listening to music can make us happier.

Dr Jolij even went as far as to come up with a unique formula to ascertain which songs are scientifically proven to cheer us right up.

He studied several songs and judged the tunes by various criteria such as the right tempo (the average tempo of 140 to 150 beats per minute), the positivity of the words and whether the song is played in a major or minor key.

Based on these criteria, he shortlisted ten songs that are proven to make listeners happy. These songs include Don’t Stop Me Now by Queen, Dancing Queen by Abba, Good Vibrations by The Beach Boys and Girls Just Wanna Have Fun by Cyndi Lauper.

Dr Jolij’s study was done years ago so the listed songs are dated yet they remain classics to this day.

That said, the song criteria could be different now due to the emergence of different music genres and artists experimenting with new sounds. Regardless, there will always be upbeat tunes to lift our spirits no matter which year we’re in.