Halloween is one of those times in the year where we can get really creative with our costumes and makeup ideas. What makes Halloween even more fun is when everyone gets to put on as much or as little makeup as they want for that one night. If you’re thinking of joining in the fun, here are some Halloween makeup looks to help spark off some ideas of your own. Giant Mouth Monster

If you’re someone who’s aren’t afraid of gore or is fascinated with anything horrific, this Giant Mouth Monster look by Simple Symphony is a must-try. Once you’re done painting this optical illusion, you’ll be the scariest person on the party floor. However, you’ll need to find or craft the row of pointy teeth yourself. Harley Quinn’s sisters

Makeup by Abbie Blyth

The Harley Quinn look may be over and done but the clown look lives on. For something different, experiment with different cute clown looks and you might just join Harley’s gang. This pink and white clown look by @abbieblyth achieves both the Halloween and cute look. And it’s also disconcerting for those who’re averse to clowns. Spider’s Web

Makeup by Saloa Santos Makeup

Perfect for those who don’t want a full-face makeup, the Spider’s Web look by @saloasantosmua is simple and gives off a Halloween vibe. This is a fun look to experiment with because you get to change up the eyeshadow and spider web colours to your liking. Pennywise the Clown

Makeup by Irina Korotinaa

Feeling surly on Halloween? Perhaps painting yourself to look like Pennywise the Clown like @irinakorotinaa might lift your spirits. Just... don’t lure children down the drain and don’t commit murders. Wednesday Addams

Makeup by Kristy Theodore

Introverts might like the Wednesday Addams look by @kristytheodoremua very much. It’s simple and it gets the message across. All you need is a black lipstick, black eyeliner and perhaps a little nude eyeshadow. Last but not least, a black dress with a white collar. Golden Dipped Skeleton

Makeup by Twistinbangs

This Golden Dipped Skeleton look by @twistinbangs seems to be inspired by Lady Gaga and the Day of the Dead. What’s important is that it looks fantastically stunning and fancy. It’s time to bust out all of your gold makeup and gold-coloured jewellery. It’s going to be a wonderful night! Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas

Makeup by Cosmo by Haley

Are you looking for Jack Skellington? The half-half look by @cosmobyhaley here is amazing because, on one side, people can see the Halloween makeup but on the other, it reveals the almost human side. While this look will take some time to prepare, the effort will pay off once you’re done and dressed up. Butterfly eyes

Makeup by Ali Oshinky

TikTok has taken over our lives and it stands to reason it’ll dictate our Halloween looks too. Currently, the Butterfly eye look is trending and it looks really cute on anyone. Once again, you get to change up the colour of your butterfly wings based on the eyeliner colours you use. Batwing liner

Makeup by Nikkie Tutorials

If butterflies aren’t your thing, the batwing liner done by @nikkietutorials gives a low-key yet festive look. Other than black coloured wings, you’re also given free rein to experiment using different colours. Maybe be bold and put on a different colour for each eye? Maddy and Jules from Euphoria

Maddy makeup (left) by Kirinrider, Jules makeup (right) by Doniella Davy, MUA of Euphoria