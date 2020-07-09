$!The Umbrella Academy season 2 trailer features original song by Gerard Way

The Umbrella Academy released an official trailer for Season 2 yesterday and features a new original song penned by the creator and writer of The Umbrella Academy comic series Gerard Way.
The original song is titled Here Comes The End.
“I was originally inspired to write this track when series one of The Umbrella Academy was being shot; by the time I finished it 2020 was in full swing, the world had taken a profound turn and the song was finished in a surreal new reality,” he said.
The highly anticipated trailer showed the Hargreeves siblings stuck with another attempt to prevent doomsday.
Screaming ??????#UmbrellaAcademy pic.twitter.com/gt0F6r4wF4— David Opie (@DavidOpie)
July 8, 2020
Screaming ??????#UmbrellaAcademy pic.twitter.com/gt0F6r4wF4
Based on the synopsis, Five has warned his family that using his powers to escape from Vanya’s 2019 apocalypse was risky.
Turns out, he was right and the time jump scatters the siblings around Dallas, Texas over a three year period starting in 1960. Five was the last sibling to land right smack in another nuclear doomsday.
More problems arise for Five when he finds out his siblings have moved on and built lives in these timelines. Each sibling thought they were the only ones who survived.
⏰ ?? ?? pic.twitter.com/DHCM75rhlL— Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad)
June 27, 2020
⏰ ?? ?? pic.twitter.com/DHCM75rhlL
Once again, Five has to gather what remains of his family and prevent doomsday from happening while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins.
The Umbrella Academy season 2 will air on Netflix on July 31.
