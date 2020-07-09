$!The Umbrella Academy season 2 trailer features original song by Gerard Way

The Umbrella Academy released an official trailer for Season 2 yesterday and features a new original song penned by the creator and writer of The Umbrella Academy comic series Gerard Way.

The original song is titled Here Comes The End.

“I was originally inspired to write this track when series one of The Umbrella Academy was being shot; by the time I finished it 2020 was in full swing, the world had taken a profound turn and the song was finished in a surreal new reality,” he said.

The highly anticipated trailer showed the Hargreeves siblings stuck with another attempt to prevent doomsday.