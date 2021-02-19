These dream vacations will make you want to start saving up now

This article first appeared in theSun Buzz edition HERE The urge to travel anywhere gets stronger the longer we stay homebound. While waiting for a time where we get to travel safely again, why not plan your dream vacation for the time being? Check out these dreamy travel destinations to help motivate you to start your travel fund now! Relaxing at the Maldives

After staying at home for so long, the stunning clear blue seas of the Maldives will be a sight for sore eyes. Whichever resort you choose to stay in, you’ll be greeted with amazing sights every day you’re there. There are plenty of things to do such as water activities, touring the historical sites in the mainland and enjoying local, Maldivian food! Find out what you need to know before traveling to Maldives HERE and HERE Rum tasting at Mauritius

Mauritius is another fantastic travel destination for sea lovers and also, food lovers. Once you’re in the beautiful country with cerulean lagoons, be sure to go for rum-tasting at the Chamarel Mountains.

The town of Chamarel is also known for its culinary scene which is a seductive mix of Indian, Chinese, European and Creole flavours. While on holiday here, you’ll feast on plenty of fresh seafood flavoured with Mauritian spices. Embrace the Aloha spirit in Hawaii

The Aloha spirit beckons any weary travellers to come to the Hawaiian Islands to recharge and relax. Spending time at the white sandy beaches, majestic mountains and experiencing the melting pot of cultures will definitely perk you right up. Complementing the laidback lifestyle is the ever delicious authentic Hawaiian meals. Be sure to try dishes such as the Hawaiian plate with rice, poi, mac salad, laulau, kalua pig and three types of poke. Ride the train express in Switzerland

Switzerland is the place to be for some much-needed relaxation while being surrounded by nature. Every morning you get to breathe in the fresh air and marvel at the amazing views. To fully soak in the dramatic scenery, go on a spectacular ride on the Glacier Express or the Bernina Express where passengers will be greeted with panoramic views of the gorgeous mountains, villages, rivers and stunning lakes. Pamper yourself in Marrakesh

Marrakech is a place brimming with culture and sensorial experiences. Its opulent riad (hotels) with an equally stunning courtyard are a must-stay for all tourists. Tourist can do some much needed retail therapy at the vibrant souk bazaars which are filled with trinkets, spices and many colourful finds. Another Instagram-worthy place is the Jardin Majorelle, an art deco botanical garden created by the French painter Jacques Majorelle. Don’t forget to treat and pamper yourself at the hammam too. By the end of the day, be sure to wind down with a cup of refreshing mint tea and plums at a traditional café. Trek the Azores

If you love to discover new places with a lot of walking, trekking the Azores is an adventurer's dream. The Azores is a nine-island archipelago off the coast of Portugal. With amazing natural sights such as azure lakes, sprawling landscapes, forest waterfalls and native flora and fauna, it's no wonder the Azores has been coined as the Atlantic Eden. Hiking is also made accessible to tourists as the city has taken steps to ensure the trails are correctly marked and mapped. Spending time at the beach is also great for taking pictures because the Azores is also home to native whale and dolphin populations. If you're lucky, you might be blessed with the rare experience to spot these animals in their natural habitat.