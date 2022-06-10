Things are heating up

The Summer 2022 anime season has officially begun, with the pending arrival of these amazing titles

SUMMER has arrived, which means we have another season of anime to look forward to. Check out our selection of the finest upcoming summer anime series of the year, all schedduled to premiere in July 2022, to see if you can find what you are looking for.

The Devil is a Part Timer S2 The anime series The Devil is a Part-Timer is based on Satoshi Wagahara’s novel of the same name. The plot centres around Satan, a powerful demon lord from another world, working in a fast-food restaurant. Satan was vanquished in his home realm by the hero Emilia Justina and forced to flee to Tokyo, together with his general Alciel. Ultimately, they are forced to assume new identities: Satan is now Sadao Maou, while Alciel is Shiro Ashiya. To make ends meet, Maou begins working at a local MgRonald’s. Meanwhile, Emilia was also sucked into the human world, and is now an office worker named Emi Yusa. The first season saw both demon lord and hero joining forces many times over to fight against their mutual enemies, all the while navigating their new lives in our world. The anime series was a hit when it first aired in 2013, with many fans spending years waiting patiently for a new season.

Rent- A- Girlfriend Rent-A-Girlfriend follows Kazuya Kinoshita, a 20-year-old man who decides to utilise a dating app that allows him to rent a girlfriend. He ‘rents’ the gorgeous Chizuru Mizuhara but gives her a negative rating after pondering on the inauthenticity of the experience. The scenario changes when Kazuya brings Chizuru to his hospitalised grandmother, and she likes the girl. Kazuya and Chizuru then find out they are neighbours as well. Season one of Rent-A-Girlfriend concluded at chapter 50 in the manga, and the upcoming season two is planned to continue where season one left off.

Overlord S4 Overlord is based on the Japanese light novel series of the same name, in which an online role-playing game is permanently shut down, but one final player remains logged in, and is transferred to a new world. With nothing to lose, the young man sets out to establish his own empire in the fantasy world, earning the loyalty of animals, monsters, and humanoid beings along the way – and eliminating those who oppose him. As the Lich monarch of the Sorcerer Kingdom, Ainz Ooal Gown pursues his ambitions in the continuing warfare between Human, Demi-Human, and Heteromorphic game characters in the video game environment he now inhabits. The first season premiered in 2015, and two more seasons followed in 2018. The upcoming fourth season will continue our complex protagonist’s adventures.

Made in Abyss S2 Made in Abyss is a one-of-a-kind story in the huge world of anime. First aired in 2017, the story is set in the depths of the Abyss, a place which harbors artifacts and remnants of civilisations long gone, a girl called Riko discovers a robot that resembles a small boy. Riko and her companion fall into an atmosphere that becomes increasingly hazardous as they go deeper. On their journey, they encounter other monsters that resemble Reg (the name Riko gave to the robot), as well as a princess who appears to know important information about Reg’s origins. The two also learn about the other denizens of the Abyss. The series received praise due to its unique story and beautiful animation. The first season covers the first three volumes of the manga, while the second season will pick up where it left off.

Classroom of the Elite S2 Classroom of the Elite is a well-known light novel. The manga version of the series began in 2016, while the anime adaptation of the series launched in 2017. The story follows students on a journey in which they must not only withstand a rigorous academic programme but also overcome problems outside of the classroom. The show is renowned for addressing issues that today’s teens face. Season 2 focuses on the students who are divided by their zodiac signs. This challenge will put their minds to the test, as students must figure out who the VIP is in the other groups. The examination hampered competitiveness between classes, and the elite soon realise the purpose of the exam, and began their machinations to manipulate the outcome.