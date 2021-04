This article is first published in theSun Buzz HERE Now that we’ve hopefully convinced you to consider pet adoption, let’s take a look at some of the factors involved before getting a furkid. Here are some factors to consider because caring for a pet is a serious and long term commitment. Are you financially ready to care for a pet? Pet care and accessories can cost a bomb. The expenditure does not only cover cute pet leashes, bowls and clothes. Pet owners have to consider the cost of future medical fees, food supply, grooming services and possibly pet boarding services. Will your building or housing area allow you to keep pets? Not all places allow tenants and residents to keep pets in the housing area and it’s unfair to impose or force everyone to put up with your new pet. Be a responsible and respectful owner by checking the rules and permissions before smuggling your pet into the house. Are you prepared to clean after your new family member?

Most importantly, you have to be honest with yourself whether you’re willing to clean after your pets. Caring for a pet is similar to caring for a baby. Pet owners will have to clean up after their pets by picking up poo, wiping up urine or emptying the litter. Sadly, a lot of pets are abandoned simply because pet owners cannot cope with the responsibilities. Do you travel a lot? If you’re someone who frequently travels, it’s best not to keep a pet. Pets need constant care and attention. Pets such as dogs need regular exercise and walks to prevent diseases such as osteoporosis. If you still want to get a pet, make sure you have someone who’ll be happy to care for your pets every time you’re away or get ready to pay for pet boarding. Is anyone at home allergic to animals?