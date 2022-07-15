Things to see around town

Here are eight places to visit in Port Dickson for a relaxing holiday

PORT DICKSON, a renowned tourist destination in the state of Negeri Sembilan thanks to its various attractions, is a great refuge from the rush and bustle of city life. Port Dickson is widely renowned for its beaches, but there are many more attractions in town that few tourists are aware of. Aside from the exciting array of beach activities, this pleasant little coastal town has charmed outdoor enthusiasts and food lovers from all over the world. Here are a some of the exciting things you can look forward to the next time you happen to visit PD. Wan Loong Chinese Temple Your journey would be incomplete if you did not see the town’s most stunning Chinese temple. Any native in Port Dickson will urge that you visit this temple. Wan Loong Chinese Temple is located just across from PD World Marina Resort and should be easy to track down. Wan Loong translates as “Cloud Dragon.” The temple’s objective is to honour both the Monkey King and the Goddess of Mercy. They are important oriental deities among the Chinese. The impressive fortification wall and the great architecture of the temple are incentive enough to visit this fascinating destination. There are no visiting hours, so you can visit the temple whenever you want. Address: Buddhist Temple, Kampung Teluk Kemang, 71050 Si Rusa, Negeri Sembilan

Army Museum The Army Museum is an awesome place to learn about Malaysia’s military history. There are two type of buildings, each with four galleries that transport visitors from one era to the next. It is a museum dedicated to educating visitors about the country’s history, the role of the army in the country from the Malacca Sultanate to the current day, and the evolution of military technology. There are also retired military vehicles like as planes, tanks, and artillery weapons, as well as a memorial fountain devoted to troops who fought throughout Malaysia’s war history. Address: Kem, Persiaran Pahlawan, Kampung Baru Sirusa, 71050 Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan

Wild West Cowboy Indoor Theme Park The Wild West Cowboy Indoor Theme Park is a theme park with a video arcade, carousel rides, and a 5D movie theatre. The park offers entertaining games to its tourists. In 5D Motion Adventures, for example, guests may pick their favourite thrilling narrative and go through it by feeling the effects of music, lighting, wind, rain, and moving seats, exactly as they were in the movie itself. There’s also an entertainment park with rides like Rider Boat, Wild West Desert Explorer, and Cowboy-Go-Round. Address: 59-64, Jalan DS 2/1, Bandar Dataran Segar, 71010 Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan

PD Ostrich Farm The Port Dickson Ostrich Farm is a fascinating Port Dickson attraction. If you are seeking for places to visit in Port Dickson with kids, this place is almost perfect. The major draw here is ostriches. You may feed and pet them here, as well as ride one. Other animals can also be seen, fed, or played with. Some animals run about outside enclosures, while others can be entered. This allows you to get personal with many of the creatures. Some can also be scooped up. You may also play in a tiny playground that’s built there, ride a horse, or even attempt archery. Address: Lot 1419, Jalan Perdana 4, Batu 9, 71050 Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia

Ornamental Fish Centre The Ornamental Fish Centre is strategically placed on Teluk Kemang beach. The Decorative Fish Centre, which contains more than 50 kinds of ornamental fish, 40 varieties of corals, and other intriguing marine life. Sea horses, puffer fish, stonefish, clown fish, baby green turtles, hawksbill turtles, and coral reefs are among the highlights of this marine conservation and aquarium. Aside from providing visitors with the unique opportunity for a close shot with the uncommon aquatic animals, the centre is intended to inspire people of all ages and walks of life to cherish and assume accountability for the marine environment. Address: Jalan Kemang 8, Kampung Baharu, 71050 Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia

Kota Lukut This is not just a popular tourist destination in town, but it is also an important historical landmark. Take a walk down memory lane at the Lukut Museum and Lukut Fort to discover more about Port Dickson. Both historical places are only a short distance apart. The Department of Museums Malaysia built the museum, which opened to the public in 1999. The museum’s mission is to educate the public about the importance of Fort Lukut as a defense tract, as well as the roles and contributions of significant personalities at the period. You will undoubtedly learn a lot because the artefacts, pictures, and photographs throughout the fort and town are all highly instructive, with tales behind each one. Address: Lot 730, Jalan Besar, Taman Pd Jaya, 71010 Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan

Extreme Park Extreme Park Port Dickson is a popular outdoor sports and entertainment destination for thrill seekers. Extreme Park Port Dickson, often known as Extreme Park PD, provides a variety of indoor and outdoor activities such as go-karts, ATV jungle trail rides, archery, and paintball war games. Extreme Park Port Dickson, surrounded by natural flora, is a fun-filled venue for both adults and children aged 12 and above. Visitors who prefer more demanding activities can participate in go-kart races with their buddies or take an ATV ride through the muddy forest track. Address: Batu 13 KM 21, Jalan Pantai, Mukim Pasir Panjang, 71250 Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan Malaysia