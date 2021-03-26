Tips for an eco-friendly home

This article is first published in theSun Buzz Earth Hour edition HERE It’s tempting to buy everything new when it comes to redecorating the home. However, we might be harming the environment more when we attempt to create a Pinterest-worthy home. Fortunately, we can still achieve the dream home aesthetic while making sure it’s sustainable and eco-friendly. Here are some tips and tricks to create an eco-friendly and beautiful home: Decorate using indoor plants

One of the easiest ways to go green with home décor is to have several indoor plants at home. Having beautiful indoor plants, whether big or small, help brighten the place and purify the air indoors. Some plants such as ferns and palms can help increase oxygen levels at home too. Use eco-friendly light bulbs

Eco-friendly light bulbs are good for the environment because it uses less energy and lasts longer than ordinary bulbs. Some of the eco-friendly bulbs in the market are halogen incandescents, light-emitting diodes (LEDs) and compact fluorescent lamps (CFL). These energy-efficient bulbs not only lasts longer they can help you save money by cutting down on electricity consumption as well. Install dimmer switches

Another way to reduce your electricity bill is to have Energy Star certified dimmer switches installed. These dimmer switches can help reduce your energy output while controlling the ambience of the room. Research have shown that dimming a single electric bulb can help you save up to 98 percent of your electrical energy leading to a huge cut down on your electricity bill. Dimmer switches are best placed in the living room, dining hall and even the bedroom. Support local artists When it comes to sourcing décor and furnishing for the home, it’s better to support our local artists and artisans in order to reduce our carbon footprint. Our local artists create unique pieces such as artwork or furniture made from ethically sourced wood that can’t be found elsewhere. These local artworks will be a special addition to the home and it doesn’t harm the environment more. Check out theSundaily’s Instagram where we feature local artists and their works daily! You can find wooden furniture from local artisans such as Brutti & Besi, Adi and Aida and Persada Gallery. Use eco-friendly paints and finishes