This article first appeared in theSun Buzz edition HERE In the last season of Titans, Kory Anders/ Starfire’s evil older sister named Blackfire made her presence known. Judging by the way things left off, the Tamaran supervillain is definitely going to bring war to the Titans in the upcoming season. HBO Max recently released revealed Blackfire’s war-ready costume worn by actress Damaris Lewis, sporting several gemstones such as the Mexican Fire Opal, Amethyst, Purple Star Sapphire and Black Fire Opal embedded on the metallic suit.

Swipe to compare the costume to the concept art



Also known as Komand’r in the comics, Blackfire was born on the same day as the attack by the Citadel Empire so she was associated with the destruction and suffering of her people. Due to immense hate from her subjects, her birthright and privileges were bestowed on Starfire instead. This birthed a deep rage inside Blackfire which drew her to murder her sister.

Gemstones embedded in the armour