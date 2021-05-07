To our dearest mum!

This article was first published in theSun Buzz Mother’s Day edition HERE The pandemic may have kept some families apart but Buzz readers didn’t let distance stop them from wishing their mothers a very Happy Mother’s Day for all she does for the family. Tho

Dear Mummy, My most memorable memory with you was the day I was admitted to the hospital due to breathing difficulties in the middle of night. To be exact, I am a bronchitis patient. The doctor advised me not to take sweet and cold food because it’ll cause phlegm and will get stuck in the breathing tube. That night was really killing me. I was sent to Sunway Hospital by my sister and you. Nurses checked on me and said I should’ve been admitted earlier as my oxygen level was very low. She gave me the oxygen inhaler and then admitted me immediately for health and safety reasons. It was my first time being admitted. The feeling of fear and butterflies in my stomach made me want to cry ... I didn’t want to and never dared to stay in the hospital because I always read of horror stories in such a place. When the visiting hours were over, the nurses asked you to leave, you tried so hard to convince them to let you stay in the ward with me. The kind nurses there accommodated you that first night. You slept on the chair beside my bed for the whole night. I could not imagine how uncomfortable it was to sleep while sitting, without a proper bed and pillow. Somehow the medicine I took made me weak and dizzy. Whenever I moved or rolled over on bed, you would be awake to ask me if I wanted water or food. I couldn’t hold back my tears and felt so thankful to have you in my life. I love you mum! You’re the reason why I’m still surviving even though I have gone through ups and downs. Your daughter, Tho. Justine

Mummy, thank you for all the things that you have done for me. Your love, devotion and sacrifice has made me into the person I am today. Even in times of hardship, you are the one I turn to. I love and miss you dearly. Happy Mother’s Day! Kitto (Kishore)

Happy Mother’s Day, mommy! I love you so much and I miss you more than ever. Although I couldn’t come home this year, I hope that my wishes can make your day better. Love you always mommy. Evelyn & Leonard

Mummy, you have spent most of your life prioritising us and helping us chase our dreams. Your only wish is for us to be happy and healthy. We will make it up to you by loving you till the end of time. We would like to wish you a Happy Mother’s Day! Billie

She is beautiful, softened at the edges and tempered with a spine of steel. I want to grow old and be like her. To my mom and all the mothers in the world, happy Mother’s Day!! Adrian Leong

Ma, you gave me the best in everything you could ever give to me. My only gift to you, your lovely granddaughter that you never met. I love you ma. Happy Mother’s Day! Benjamin

Dear Mom, Growing up, I am always thankful to you for giving us such a wonderful life even when times were tough. You have always set an example of a Godly, righteous woman for me to look up to. Thank you for being my anchor when the waves come crashing down. Happy Mother’s Day. Sarah Heng

Dear Mum, You are my anchor and my strength. You are a reflection of grace and unconditional love. Thank you for your selflessness and toils. Thank you for always being present to comfort us and to assure us that all will be well. Happy Mother’s Day! Mei Yu

Dearest Mama, Thank you for always being there. Thank you for teaching and guiding us. Thank you for your selflessness and unconditional love. You are the best and always will be greatest mom in the world. Happy Mother’s Day, Ma! Love, Your children Vincent & Vivian

To the iron lady in our lives, your strength, kindness, compassion and above all, your love, are our sources of inspiration to grow into the people that we’ve become. Thank you for raising us single-handedly. Your three angels