Top herbs to grow at home

Adding herbs to your cooking is a delicious and healthy way to add more flavour without adding calories. Here are some herbs you should have in your own mini home garden. Basil One of the many herbs you should grow is the basil plant. Basils are used in a lot of dishes especially in Italian dishes and it’s great in pasta sauces, homemade pesto and pizzas. Removing basil leaves regularly help encourage the plant to start branching and result in a bushier plant. If flowers are starting to grow on the basil, cut them off immediately to prevent the basil from changing the flavour. Upon harvesting the basil leaves, keep the leaves in a jar filled with a few inches of water with the cut side in the water. Cover the lid of the jar and store it in a refrigerator. This is to keep the leaves fresh and it should stay fresh for about three to five days. Mint Mint is another great herb to have at home and there’s a range to choose from such as sweet mint, spearmint, peppermint and chocolate mint. Mint is commonly used in beverages such as tea and can also be found in some salads or desserts. However, do take note that all types of mint spread aggressively through underground runners so it’s best to plant this herb in a pot with drainage holes. Just like taking care of a basil plant, regularly pinching off the stems help the mint herb to grow abundantly.

Sage Sage is another popular Italian seasoning commonly used in soups, sauces and roasted vegetables. Native to the Mediterranean, sage is drought-tolerant which makes maintenance fairly easy. Sage plants grow in a roundish bush shape so they grow best in roomier spaces. Unlike basil and mint, you don’t need to prune sage regularly. Sage can be harvested as needed. To harvest, clip just above the part of the plant where two leaves meet. Sage tastes best when it’s used fresh. Oregano Oregano is used in a lot of delicious soups and spaghetti sauces. It can also be cooked with beans, lentils, roasted vegetables and other meat dishes. A note to remember is that oregano spreads easily like the sage too. As soon as the plant is several inches tall, you can snip sprigs of oregano to encourage bushier growth. Parsley Parsley is a hit or miss for a lot of people. However, it’s a very common garnish and pairs well with meat and egg dishes, pasta dishes and soups. Parsley grows well in moist soil so it’s good to regularly check the soil. To harvest, cut the leafy stems from the base. Don’t worry because the plant will grow back bushier. If the parsley plant starts to attract pests like the whitefly, spray the undersides of the leaves with mild soapy water.