Top illustrating apps to try

Humans have been drawing since the dawn of ages, and we’ve come a long way from cave art made with charcoal. Nowadays, you don’t even need an actual brush to paint because now we have apps on our touchscreen tablets and phones to aid us in our creative endeavours.

Now, our dog paintings don’t have to look like vague log sticks on cave walls. Instead, illustrating is so easy that you can even make 3D versions of them. Here is a list of the best illustrating apps if you’re looking to delve into the world of digital art.

Procreate

Procreate is a no-brainer if you’re looking to start drawing on your tablet. As one of the top apps in the apple store, Procreate is really good, whether you’re looking to just sketch, all the way to 3D model painting. Personally, I used Procreate and it’s really simple to use and not intimidating at all.

Procreate was selected for the second time as an Apple Design Award winner for providing great user experiences by supporting people from a diversity of backgrounds, abilities, and languages.

Procreates recently added a suite of advanced accessibility features. These include advanced Motion Filtering for artists with tremors, Single Touch gestures for those with limited hand mobility, and new Color Cards to help the visually impaired.

Launched in 2011 and now with almost 20 million downloads, Procreate has been the number one best-selling paid iPad app on Apple’s App Store for the last five years.

Apple enthusiasts who want a handy, powerful, and portable drawing option will enjoy this Procreate and it even allows you to create and sell your own brushes to others. Since it’s used by many users, there are plenty of easy-to-follow drawing modern guides on YouTube as well and as an app, they are constantly updating their user experience for users.

For only a one-time purchase of RM39.90 from the App Store, it’s an easy app to use if you’re only starting out.