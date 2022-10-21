Deepavali would be incomplete without some traditional Deepavali decorations, and so we’ve listed some of the must-have items below

A kolam is meant to welcome Lakshmi, the Hindu Goddess of Prosperity, into one’s home. – Masry Che Ani/theSun

DEEPAVALI is a significant occasion in the Hindu calendar, where believers celebrate the victory of good over evil after Lord Krishna defeated the demon king, Naragasura (or Narakasura). The joyful event is celebrated with light, colour and happiness. To celebrate the victory of Lord Krishna, the night are illuminated with the lights of clay lamps, made of clay filled with oil and has a cotton wick, dipped in oil or ghee. Its important to lit up the clay lamps as a symbol and to mark the triumph of light over darkness. There is another version of the story behind Deepavali. In some parts of India, Deepavali or Diwali is celebrated to honour the return of Lord Rama, who was in exile for 14 years, after the victory of rescuing Sita from the clutches of the Demon King, Ravana. The oil lamp was lit to mark the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya. On the same day, Hindus pray to Goddess Lakshmi, goddess of wealth. Clay lamps are lit up to invite Goddess Lakshmi to find the houses and bless the occupants. In all the above stories, lamps have a significant meaning and thus, the oil lamp is one of most essential decorative items in any houses for Deepavali.

Diyas In fact, the word Deepavali is a combination of the words deepa (light of lamp) and avali (row) in the Tamil language, which means rows of lights, and thus, it is called the Festival of Lights. As such, its a tradition for Hindus to line small clay lamps in a row and to lit up. Bright light removes darkness. Till today, the clay lamp is lit as a symbolic expression of the triumph of light over darkness (Lord Krishna’s win). Originally, the oil lamp looked plain but these days, clay lamps come in attractive colours, patterns, and unique shapes. Artisans paint Indian motifs or simple dotted motifs to add a touch of beauty to the meaningful lamp. The bright glow of the diya is said to represent terms like “auspicious”, “enlightened”, and “knowledge”.

Flowers Fresh and fragrant flowers are auspicious and an integral part of Deepavali decorations in a house. Flowers are essentially offered to Hindu deities and made into garlands for the statues of various deities. Beautiful flowers like roses and jasmine are popular flowers for garlands. Apart from this, vividly coloured flowers like marigolds, orchids, red hibiscus, and lotus are preferred for prayers and for interior decorations. Traditional urli (pots) filled with water and floating flowers, hanging flower garlands, or flower bouquets and arrangements can also brighten up the interior.