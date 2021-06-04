Try Tom and Jerry’s no-bake cheesecake recipe

On World Cheese Day, Cartoon Network invites fans to join in the fun with a Tom and Jerry-themed no-bake cheesecake recipe that can be enjoyed by the whole family.

For more than 80 years, Tom has used cheese as bait to trap Jerry whether it’s cheese slices in mousetraps or dangled from a string. It’s your turn now to bait family members with this delicious cheesecake recipe.

Ingredients

-> 4-5 medium-sized passion fruit or lemon

-> Gelatine 7g

-> Cream cheese 250g

-> Sugar 50g

-> Whipping cream 160g

-> Food colouring

Instructions

1. Add 7g of gelatine in 40ml of water and wait for 15 minutes.

2. Cut the lemon in half and squeeze out the juice.

3. After collecting 40g of juice, bring it to a simmer in the pot.

4. Put the gelatine from step 1 into the pot with juice.

5. Turn your heat down to low.

6. Stir until dissolved. Then set aside to cool.

7. In a separate big bowl, put 250g of defrosted cream cheese.

8. Use the spatula to work the cream cheese until smooth.

9. After the cream cheese is softened and smoothed out, add 50g of sugar.

10. Whisk until the sugar is dissolved.

11. Take the cooled lemon coulis and pour it into the cream cheese. Keep mixing until everything is well incorporated.

2. In another bowl, whip the whipping cream to foam it up.

13. Pour the whipping cream into the batter and drop a few drops of food colouring.

14. Gently fold the batter to mix them up.

15. Pour the batter into the moulds and put them into the freezer to chill for about 4 hours to set.

16. To unmould, gently pull away the sides, then push the bottom mould up to invert the mould. Ready to serve.

Embrace the cheese!