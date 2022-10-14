Types of preventable eye disease

In honour of World Sight Day, let’s take a look at the many different kinds of eye diseases and vision problems which are preventable

Age-related eye diseases are the leading causes of blindness and low vision around the world. –123RF

THE human eye is a light-sensitive organ that allows humans to see. Numerous eye disorders can result in vision difficulties. Some eye conditions are modest and may resolve on their own or are simple to treat. Nevertheless, some eye illnesses and diseases are more severe and can result in blindness. The eyes play a role by enabling light to enter the retina, a thin layer of tissue at the rear of the eyeball, through the pupil. The iris is a coloured ring of tissue that controls the amount of light entering the eye. The lens is a transparent inner eye structure that aids the cornea in focusing incoming light onto the retina. Light-sensitive receptor cells in the retina turn light into electrical signals. These signals are transmitted to the brain via the optic nerve, a dense network of nerve fibres located behind the eye. These electrical signals are transformed into visual images by the brain. Consequently, eye disorders and diseases can impact any part of this process, and may result in visual difficulties. If certain diseases aren’t addressed in time, they can cause blindness. Let’s have a look at some of the most common preventable causes of eye problems.

Cataract A cataract is a clouding of the lens of the eye and is the leading worldwide cause of blindness, and a major cause of reversible visual loss in the United States. This condition can affect one or both eyes. Cataracts can form at any age due to a variety of factors, and they can even be present from birth, but are relatively prevalent in those over the age of 50. Although cataract removal treatment is widely available, access constraints like insurance coverage, treatment costs, patient choice, and a lack of knowledge prohibit many individuals from having it. The treatment? Typically, surgery to remove the clouded lens and replace it with an artificial lens is highly recommended for this condition. According to clevelandclinic.org, 90% of patients have successfully improved their vision as a results from surgery. Complete healing can take up to eight weeks.

Glaucoma Glaucoma is an eye disease that results from higher-than-normal fluid pressure in the eye. However, recent findings now show that glaucoma can occur with normal eye pressure. The pressure damages your optic nerve, which affects how visual information is transmitted to your brain. Undetected and untreated glaucoma can lead to vision loss and blindness in one or both eyes. Glaucoma often runs in families. However, with early treatment, you can protect your eyes against serious vision loss from this type of disease. There are two main types of glaucoma. Open-angle glaucoma progresses slowly over time, and you may not notice vision changes until the disease has reached its advanced stages. A quick onset of closed-angle glaucoma is possible. It is excruciatingly painful, and rapidly causes visual loss.

Diabetic Retinopathy Diabetic retinopathy (DR) is a common diabetic condition. DR is a disorder in which long-term uncontrolled high blood sugar (glucose) levels cause persistent damage to blood vessels in the retina. The light-sensitive tissue in your eye required for clear vision is the retina. The majority of individuals with DR do not experience vision changes until the condition is severe. Prevention care, which includes appropriate control of blood sugar, blood pressure, and lipid abnormalities, reduce the risk of DR. Early detection and treatment of DR lessens the risk of visual loss.