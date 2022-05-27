Understanding menopause

MENOPAUSE is a natural part of women’s ageing. Menopause is not a medical condition. In addition to bodily shifts, women may be caring for elderly parents or relatives, supporting their children as they enter maturity, or taking on new duties at work during this period. Menopause symptoms might appear years before you reach the age of menopause. Menopause is described as not having a menstrual cycle for 12 months in a row. If you skip seven months in a row and then receive your period the eighth month, you have to start counting from 12 again. Perimenopause is the interval preceding menopause. Perimenopause lasts roughly four years on average. However, every woman is different, which is why some women may only feel it for a few months while others may live with it for ten years. Menopause happens between the ages of 45 and 55. This implies that women in their 40s might expect less frequent periods and other symptoms. But every woman is different.

Know the symptoms Along with unpredictable periods, a woman may have other symptoms – both physical and emotional. Hot flashes, restless nights, and mood changes are common. Hot flashes Many women get hot flashes that might linger for years after menopause. They might be linked to fluctuating oestrogen levels. A hot flash is a sudden sensation of heat in the upper or entire body. Your cheeks and neck may blush. Red spots on your chest, back, and arms are possible. Heavy sweating and shivering may ensue. Hot flashes might be moderate or severe enough to cause you to wake up (called night sweats). The majority of heat flashes last between 30 seconds and ten minutes. They can occur many times every hour, a few times per day, or perhaps once or twice per week. Restless Nights Changes in hormone levels may cause women to have difficulty sleeping. Women might sometimes wake up due to hot flushes and night sweats. As a result, a lady may feel fatigued the next day. Avoid tossing and turning during night. If you wake up, get out of bed for a few minutes to read before returning to bed to sleep. Relaxation breathing might help ladies who have trouble falling asleep. Inhale slowly through your nose. Feel your stomach push your hand out with a hand beneath your ribs. Exhale slowly through your mouth. You may do this for a few minutes to calm down and relax.

Mood changes During the menopausal transition, oestrogen levels fall, triggering widespread changes throughout the body. Many of these changes are linked to menopausal mood swings. Many women experience irritability or mood swings. Some people may feel depressed, worried, and unable to appreciate things as much as they formerly did. Knowing what to expect and being proactive can aid in managing the menopause symptoms and keeping your body healthy. Here are five ways you can prepare for your menopause. Maintain a healthy weight As you approach menopause, your metabolism slows, making weight gain more likely and weight reduction more difficult. That is why it is critical to keep a healthy weight. This also helps protect your bones, because cycling between pounds can put added stress on them. To regulate your calorie consumption and stay fit, eat nutritious meals and establish an exercise plan. Eat right We are all different, both genetically and in our way of living. As a result, the food one of us thrives on may differ from that of another. When determining what is ideal for you, choose foods that stabilise your blood sugar levels and keep you full for the longest period of time. Determine the optimum protein, carbohydrate, and fat mix for your body. Keeping our blood sugar levels stable through your diet is a definite strategy to fuel our neurological system.