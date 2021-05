This article was first published in theSun Buzz Raya edition HERE

Hari Raya Aidilfitri is also known as Hari Raya Puasa here in Malaysia, and Eid al-Fitr in many other parts of the world. Eid al-Fitr literally means the “festival of breaking the fast” and marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, when Muslims fast from dawn to sunset.

What is Ramadan?

Ramadan marks the revelation of the Quran to the prophet Muhammad. It’s also the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and a month of fasting for Muslims. During the fasting month, Muslims refrain from eating, drinking, smoking and sexual activities during daylight hours.

Why do Muslims fast?

Muslims fast to appreciate everything God has bestowed upon them. The fasting month teaches gratitude, self-control and empathy for what the poor undergo daily.

When is Hari Raya celebrated?

The celebration cannot begin until a new moon has been observed. Due to this, Hari Raya is celebrated on slightly different date and time around the globe. For uniformity, some Muslims begin Hari Raya celebrations when the new moon has been sighted in Mecca instead. This year, Hari Raya or Eid starts on May 13 in Malaysia.

What’s the difference between Hari Raya Puasa and Hari Raya Haji?

Hari Raya Puasa celebrates the end of the fasting month. Hari Raya Haji takes place three months later, and marks the end of the pilgrimage (Haj) Muslims make to the holy city of Mecca.

Hari Raya Haji is also widely known as the Day of Sacrifice because Muslims believe Prophet Ibrahim almost sacrificed his son, Ismail, on this day in an act of obedience and reverence to God. During Hari Raya Haji, Muslims slaughter sheep and cows and donate the meat to the poor in remembrance of the Prophet’s sacrifice.

How is Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrated?

The day usually starts with morning prayers at the mosque. Families will dress in their best outfits. Women will either wear beautiful baju kurung, baju kebaya or jubah. The men will don their best baju Melayu with a kain samping. Sometimes the men complete their look with a songkok on their heads.

They will also ask their elders for forgiveness and receive duit raya in green packets. Most importantly, families gather and get to feast on delicious food together. Come night time, everyone might be able to see fireworks and hear firecrackers going off.

What to do if you’re invited as a guest?

Congratulations! First things first, gifts are not expected from guests, but it’s still nice to surprise the host with some treats such as sweets, such as traditional Malay kuih, and festive cookies. Guests are not required to wear traditional wear for the occasion, but the effort to do so is appreciated. They are free to dress casually too, as long as it’s modest.

What do Hari Raya greetings mean?

“Selamat Hari Raya” is the most common Hari Raya greeting. Another popular saying is “Eid Mubarak”, which has Arab origins. Both greetings mean “Happy Hari Raya”. You’ll also hear “Maaf Zahir dan Batin” when people greet each other. It means “I seek forgiveness from you”, and is said as an act of atonement for any past grievances.