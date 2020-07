If you find yourself twiddling your thumbs while perusing Netflix’s endless gallery of shows, stop the headache and check out The Old Guard starring Charlize Theron.

The Old Guard is based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka and it tells the story of a lady warrior and a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries.

Andy (played by Charlize Theron) also known as Andromache of Scythia, has been around for 6,000 years and has fought in thousands of battles over the years. Safe to say, she has been and seen a lot of s**t.