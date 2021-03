This article first appeared in theSun BUZZ International Day of Happiness edition HERE Each year, the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network publishes the World Happiness Report. The annual report contains reports and rankings of national happiness based on respondent ratings in each country. In the midst of the pandemic, the World Happiness Report 2020 focused on how the environment – social, urban and natural – can affect the happiness levels in each nation. The report discussed how the social environment (having someone to count on, having a sense of freedom to make key life decisions), urban happiness (having better economic circumstances and opportunities) and sustainable natural environments (clean outdoors and air) can lower or raise the happiness levels around the world. The top 10 World’s happiest countries of 2020 are: 1. Finland 2. Denmark 3. Switzerland 4. Iceland 5. Norway 6. Netherlands 7. Sweden 8. New Zealand 9. Austria 10. Luxembourg

Where is Malaysia in the list? In the 2019 report, Malaysia ranked 80th in the list. According to the World Happiness Report 2020, Malaysia ranked 82nd which means we fell two places within a year. It’s still not a good look. In comparison to the other Southeast Asian countries, Malaysia remained at 4th place. Sadly, Malaysia has still a long way to go and more improvements need to be made. The silver lining is that Malaysia was significantly improving over the years and that means we can do it again. At the end of the day, the report is just an overall consensus. What’s important is that fellow Malaysians find happiness for themselves and others whenever they can. We’ve asked Malaysians what makes them happy to give everyone some happy ideas to emulate.