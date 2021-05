This article was first published in theSun Buzz Wesak Day edition HERE

Wesak Day or Vesak is a celebration to commemorate the birth, enlightenment and death of Gautama Buddha who founded Buddhism. As such, the day is also known as Buddha’s Birthday.

It’s celebrated during the first full moon of the ancient lunar month of Vesakha, which is usually around May or early June.

This year, Wesak Day is celebrated next Wednesday, May 26.

The celebration is observed by Buddhists and some Hindus in South and Southeast Asia, including Tibet and Mongolia.

Celebrations typically start from dawn with pujas (devotional worship including meditation) at the temple with a renewed determination to follow the five precepts.

A Bathing Buddha ceremony will be held as well. Devotees will bathe the Buddha statue as a symbolic gesture to wash away bad karma and starting anew.

In some places, captive animals and insects will be released to symbolise liberation. However, this practice of releasing animals is banned in some countries such as Singapore. This is because these living creatures may not survive in the wild in the long run or tip the ecosystem.

What are the five precepts?

The five precepts are also collectively known as the panchasila. It’s a code of conduct to help Buddhists live a morally good life and achieve enlightenment.

The five precepts are as follows:

1. I undertake the precept to abstain from taking life, both humans and all animals

2. I undertake the precept to abstain from taking what is not given.

3. I undertake the precept to abstain from sexual misconduct.

4. I undertake the precept to abstain from telling lies

5. I undertake the precept to abstain from intoxication through alcohol, drugs or other means.

We hope that this little explanation offers an insight into Wesak Day, one of the many religious and cultural celebrations that makes Malaysia a unique country to live in.

Find out how Wesak Day is celebrated around the world HERE