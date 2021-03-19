What is World Oral Health Day?

This article first appeared in theSun Buzz World Oral Health Day edition HERE

Every year on 20 March, World Oral Health Day reminds the world to unite to help reduce the burden of oral diseases which can affect anyone anywhere regardless of their economic and financial background.

The purpose of this day is to empower people with the knowledge, tools and confidence to secure good oral health. Oral diseases are a major health concern in many countries yet it is one that is easily preventable with good oral hygiene care.

Further awareness help to encourage schools to educate young children about good oral practices to ensure their healthy tiny teeth can make way for healthier, bigger ones when they grow into adults. This will in turn result in brighter and happier smiles rather than be riddled by low self-esteem due to tooth decay and gum disease.

Celebrating World Health Day provides oral health professionals with a platform to educate the wider public and populations that they serve too. This in turn urges governments and policymakers to champion better oral health for everyone in their community. By working together, everyone in the world will get to enjoy brighter and happier smiles.

What’s the theme for World Oral Health Day?