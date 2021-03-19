What is World Oral Health Day?

This article first appeared in theSun Buzz World Oral Health Day edition HERE
Every year on 20 March, World Oral Health Day reminds the world to unite to help reduce the burden of oral diseases which can affect anyone anywhere regardless of their economic and financial background.
The purpose of this day is to empower people with the knowledge, tools and confidence to secure good oral health. Oral diseases are a major health concern in many countries yet it is one that is easily preventable with good oral hygiene care.
Further awareness help to encourage schools to educate young children about good oral practices to ensure their healthy tiny teeth can make way for healthier, bigger ones when they grow into adults. This will in turn result in brighter and happier smiles rather than be riddled by low self-esteem due to tooth decay and gum disease.
Celebrating World Health Day provides oral health professionals with a platform to educate the wider public and populations that they serve too. This in turn urges governments and policymakers to champion better oral health for everyone in their community. By working together, everyone in the world will get to enjoy brighter and happier smiles.
What’s the theme for World Oral Health Day?
The theme for the next three years is the powerful message to Be Proud of Your Mouth. To be able to do this, we need to maintain good oral health hygiene and care. This is because good oral health can help us live a longer and healthier life too.
A healthy mouth allows everyone to speak, smile, taste, touch, chew and swallow properly. It also helps people to convey a range of emotions with confidence and without pain and discomfort from diseases such as tooth decay and rot.
Good oral health can have a positive impact on the management of diabetes and prevent other health conditions such as cardiovascular disease, pneumonia and some cancers too. In other words, good oral health goes a long way to ensure a good quality of life.
Resources for better oral health!
theSun Buzz had a chat with licensed dentist Dr Shawn Paul about the dangers of fake dentistry and how you can protect yourselves from dental frauds. Click HERE to find out.
Here is also 8 ways to better care for your teeth at home. Click HERE to find out how to maintain healthy teeth and gums for a long time.