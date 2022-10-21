What’s trendy for Deepavali 2022?

Sarees are key for Deepavali, but which sarees are trending right now? We take a look at some of the most fashionable styles for the year

In just a few days, shopping places in Brickfields, Kuala Lumpur, and Klang will be buzzing with people doing their last-minute shopping for the Deepavali celebration on Oct 24, 2022. Traders and shop owners will offer a competitive price that would be hard to miss. At the same time, a variety of items, from oil lamps to instant ‘kolam’, will be on sale, but for most female shoppers, the focus will be on one thing only – sarees. It can’t just be a pretty saree; it has to have an unusual colour combination or dazzling motifs. In a nutshell, it has to be a one-of-a-kind piece that can last a lifetime, perfect for Instagram photos, and earn a few admirers along the way. For saree lovers, it’s the best time of the year to get trendy sarees at slashed prices, and which are suitable to wear for formal or informal occasions.

A check at Manjal Silk Sdn Bhd at Tengku Kelana revealed that the top trending colours for sarees this year are soft hues of pastels and gold. Currently Kubera Pattu, a non-silk material, is popular due to its affordability. The material has become popular as the design looks rich, soft, light-weight and easy to drape. Besides, the saree has similar or a replica of Kanchipuram patterns. Kubera Pattu is priced between RM150 and RM200. Though the design appears much-similar to the original Kanchipuram, we think nothing beats the finest quality of the ever-lasting Kanchipuram silk sarees’ elegance.

So, if Kubera Pattu is not your thing and if you are wondering what the latest trend is, we have some ideas for you to consider before you head out to shop. Here are some of the latest fashions made famous by Bollywood actresses in recent months! Floral motifs Floral embroidery or flower print sarees are the newest trends for 2022. A soft saree material such as linen, cotton silk or any lightweight saree with flower embroidery, print or motifs exudes class and sophistication.

Kanchipuram Silk Sarees Silk sarees are evergreen and extravagant, and currently, pastel-coloured silk sarees are being worn as statement pieces and are ideal for any body type. Contemporary design, geometric patterns, colours, floral and plant motifs are a craze. Colour blocking Colour blocking has been popular in the Haute Couture world for some time, and this trend has made its way to sarees, as well. The minimal look with no design, motifs or border with just a splash of colour is spell-binding. Multi-coloured sarees Multi-coloured sarees are casual but playful, drawing attention wherever you go and are easy to pair with any accessories or handbags. It showcases the fun side of the wearer and stands out in a crowd.

Organza sarees The organza material is a lightweight sheer fabric, delicate and flattering on all body types, and looks elegant with contemporary floral or geometric designs. Floral prints or unique prints are fashionable right now. Net sarees Net sarees in pastel colours with embroidery are more distinctive than other materials as they are glamourous, lightweight, sheer, and drape the body easily. Soft net in a wide range of colours will look gorgeous for parties or dinners.