What you can do to enjoy your singlehood

Being a single person often means listening to your friend’s endless relationship dramas or swiping left and right on dating apps. However, it’s time to realise that you have your own life to lead too. Use this lockdown period to fully use your personal time to the fullest by doing the things you want to do, and enjoy your singlehood! Here are a few ideas to help you get started. Try a new game

There are plenty of games out there that you haven’t tried, and there’s no better time to play as much as you can. With no one waiting for your text replies or your attention constantly, you have all the time in the world to fully concentrate and enjoy the new games. It’s also a good way to de-stress and wind down over the weekends. Organise a virtual hangout If you’re feeling lonely, grab the opportunity to plan a virtual hangout and get the gang together. It’s time to gossip, share stories, laugh and catch up with one another. Chances are, everyone is also bored out of their minds. You can get everyone to participate in online games while chatting via apps such as Gather, Plato, Houseparty, Discord and more. Other than having game nights, having virtual movie nights work too. Enjoy having crushes The beauty of being single is not feeling guilty for having multiple crushes on real or imagined people. Having crushes are so much fun and it’s harmless especially if you’re single and not ready to mingle. The feeling of butterflies in your stomach and that high feeling you get will have you starting your days cheerier. It also makes weathering through the pandemic a little easier. Throw yourself a party