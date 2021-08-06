What you can do to enjoy your singlehood

Being a single person often means listening to your friend’s endless relationship dramas or swiping left and right on dating apps.
However, it’s time to realise that you have your own life to lead too. Use this lockdown period to fully use your personal time to the fullest by doing the things you want to do, and enjoy your singlehood! Here are a few ideas to help you get started.
Try a new game
There are plenty of games out there that you haven’t tried, and there’s no better time to play as much as you can. With no one waiting for your text replies or your attention constantly, you have all the time in the world to fully concentrate and enjoy the new games. It’s also a good way to de-stress and wind down over the weekends.
Organise a virtual hangout
If you’re feeling lonely, grab the opportunity to plan a virtual hangout and get the gang together. It’s time to gossip, share stories, laugh and catch up with one another. Chances are, everyone is also bored out of their minds.
You can get everyone to participate in online games while chatting via apps such as Gather, Plato, Houseparty, Discord and more. Other than having game nights, having virtual movie nights work too.
Enjoy having crushes
The beauty of being single is not feeling guilty for having multiple crushes on real or imagined people. Having crushes are so much fun and it’s harmless especially if you’re single and not ready to mingle. The feeling of butterflies in your stomach and that high feeling you get will have you starting your days cheerier. It also makes weathering through the pandemic a little easier.
Throw yourself a party
People throw a party for all sorts of reasons so why can’t you throw a party for yourself? Bake yourself your favourite snacks, cook your favourite dishes and stock up your favourite drinks. It’s the day to treat and pamper yourself!
Put looking for love on pause
Constantly swiping on dating apps can feel disheartening and discouraging. It’s not like you can meet up with the person anyway. Take the chance to log off all the apps for a few months to focus on yourself and take a little break.
After all, they say love comes knocking when you aren’t stressfully looking for it.
Throw yourself a fashion show
If you’re planning to revamp your style, the lockdown is the perfect time to test drive new looks and break in new shoes. It’s a good time to reinvent yourself by trying on new hairstyle and clothes combinations to see how everything looks on you.
Walk around the living room like it’s your personal runway and strike a few poses.
Revisit your passions
Before the pandemic struck, we were all busy with our jobs and made no time for ourselves to enjoy our passions. The sudden halt to our busy lives made us realise that there’s more to life than work.
Take the chance to do the things you used to love and enjoy. Start painting or playing music again. Help out charities and the community like you used to. Doing the things you love might help you rediscover and reconnect with yourself.
Try new things
Sometimes we want to try new things but we didn’t because we’re waiting for friends to come and join us. It’s time to jump into new territories on our own. Be brave and try out new things such as ordering in a different cuisine, sign up for that scary looking workout class or break a bad habit. The time put in and the risks taken will be worth it.
This article is first published in theSun Buzz Lockdown Love edition. If you’re in a relationship, here’s how to stay connected in a long distance relationship and how you can maintain the sparks when you’re stuck together at home.