PAWS is a non-profit animal shelter in Petaling Jaya that has been in operation since 1987 and they still receive many animals that are up for adoption.

PAWS ensure that the animals under their care have been vaccinated, dewormed and neutered or spayed.

Once that’s all done, these animals are put up for adoption. If you intend to adopt a pet, have a look at the adoption process on their website before going over for a visit.

Address: Paws Animal Welfare Society, Pilmoor Estate, Subang Airport Road, 47200 Subang, Selangor

Contact: +603 7846 1087 | Email: pawshelter@gmail.com

Website: www.paws.org.my

Katzen Cat Sanctuary