Your August movie guide

This new month brings a host of new shows and films to watch during the lockdown period. The list of shows below ranges from musical adventures to slasher flicks, so grab your favourite snacks and get comfortable on the couch. TiTouDao

TiTouDao chronicles the ups and downs of celebrated real-life wayang star Oon Ah Chiam who had to climb her way to stardom. In the midst of this, she finds herself caught in a love triangle between two ineligible men. The 13-episode series won the Best Original Screenplay award at the Asian Academy Creative Awards, while also taking home the Production of the Year and Best Original Script accolades at the Life! Theatre Awards. TiTouDao is currently streaming on HBO GO. Vivo

This animated musical adventure filled with all-new songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda tells the tale of Vivo, a musically gifted kinkajou (a rainforest “honey bear”). Vivo spends his day playing music to the crowds in a lively Havana square with his beloved owner, Andres (Juan De Marcos). Andres receives a letter from the famous Marta Sandoval (Gloria Estefan), inviting her old partner to her farewell concert in Miami with the hope of reconnecting. However, tragedy soon strikes, and it’s up to Vivo to deliver Andres’ love letter to Marta, in the form of a song. To reach her, Vivo needs to travel from Havana to Miami with the help of Andres’ granddaughter Gabi (Ynairaly Simo), an energetic tween who bounces to the beat of her own offbeat drum. Miranda voices Vivo, Zoe Saldana voices Gabi’s mother Rosa, Brian Tyree Henry is a spoonbill named Dancarino. Vivo is also available in Bahasa Malaysia, featuring our local voice actors Hazwan Idris as Vivo, Nurdiana Shamsudin as Gabi, Fadhli Rawi as Andres, Ahmad Sharizal Ahmad Roslan as Dancarino and Nurashikin Azman as Marta. Vivo premieres on Netflix today. What If...?

What If...? is a compelling animated series that reimagines famous events from films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series sees the return of fan-favourite characters including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor and more in vastly different roles in the multiverse of infinite possibilities. What If...? premieres on Disney Plus Hotstar on Aug 11. Stargirl Season 2

DC’s Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitemore (Brec Bassinger) as she inspires a group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. Stargirl and the very first superhero team, The Justice Society of America, are put in a perilous position once again in this new season. With summer break around the corner, Pat (Luke Wilson) suggests the family take a vacation after seeing that Courtney is focusing much of her time being Stargirl instead of on her schoolwork. Meanwhile, Beth (Anjelika Washington) attempts to reconnect with Chuck but instead stumbles upon a major secret her parents have kept from her. Stargirl Season 2 premieres on Warner TV (Astro Ch 712 HD / UnifiTV Ch 451) on Aug 11. Selena + Chef

Even celebrities get bored during the lockdowns and singer Selena Gomez is no different. Each episode of Selena + Chef is hilariously relatable and informative, featuring a different master chef as they guide her through different skills and cuisines via video chat. Together with Selena, viewers get to experience the fun and embrace both the struggle and the joy of learning to cook. Both seasons of the show will debut in Asia on Aug 12 exclusively on HBO GO. Sweet Girl

Devoted family man Ray Cooper (Jason Momoa) is distraught when a pharmaceutical company pulls a potentially lifesaving drug from the market just before his wife (Adria Arjona) dies from cancer. When his search for the truth leads to a deadly encounter that puts his daughter Rachel in harm’s way, Ray’s mission turns into a quest for vengeance in order to protect the only family he has left. Sweet Girl debuts only on Netflix on Aug 20. The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf

The upcoming dark fantasy film is a spin-off of The Witcher series. The film focuses on the origin of Geralt of Rivia’s mentor and fellow witcher Vesemir in his younger days. Vesemir will be voiced by Theo James from Castlevania, who also played the young Vesemir in the first season of The Witcher. Rounding up the cast are Lara Pulver as Tetra, Graham McTavish as Deglan and Mary McDonnell as Lady Zerbst. The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf debuts on Netflix on Aug 23. Candyman

Oscar-winner Jordan Peele unleashes a fresh take on the blood-chilling urban legend in the 1992 film Candyman. For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini-Green neighbourhood were terrorised by a legendary ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand who can be summoned by repeating his name five times into a mirror. In the present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen) and his partner, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyonnah Parris), move into a luxury loft condo. Anthony soon meets an old-timer who tells him about the horrific stories related to the Candyman. Anxious to revive his stalling career, he explores all the macabre details in his paintings, and unknowingly opens a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity. Candyman is set to be released in cinemas on Aug 26. Jungle Cruise

Dr Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) travels from London all the way to the Amazon jungle in search of an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities which will change the future of medicine. She enlists Frank Wolfe (Dwayne Johnson), a skipper who runs a questionable jungle cruise, and together they sail off on an epic quest on his ramshackle boat he lovingly named La Quila. Jungle Cruise is set to hit Malaysian cinemas on Aug 26. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha