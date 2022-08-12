56 set tren laluan Kelana Jaya dijangka beroperasi secara berperingkat suku ketiga tahun depan: Loke

KUALA LUMPUR: Sebanyak 56 set tren Transit Aliran Ringan (LRT) laluan Kelana Jaya, dijangka akan beroperasi secara berperingkat menjelang suku ketiga tahun hadapan bagi meningkatkan kekerapan perkhidmatan pada waktu puncak, kata Menteri Pengangkutan Anthony Loke.

Beliau berkata pada masa ini, hanya 38 set tren LRT beroperasi pada waktu puncak dengan kekerapan perkhidmatan lima minit, manakala 18 lagi tidak dapat beroperasi kerana sedang menjalani pelbagai jenis proses penyelenggaraan.

“Untuk mencapai kekerapan tiga minit kita memerlukan 48 set tren beroperasi... saya telah minta Prasarana (Prasarana Malaysia Berhad) percepatkan proses penyelenggaraan.

“Dalam tempoh ini (terdekat) kita tak dapat memberi komitmen untuk turunkan kepada tiga minit kekerapan, kita masih kekal lima minit tapi tidak bermakna lima minit itu statik, kalau ada tren tambahan kita akan percepatkan,” katanya pada sidang media di sini hari ini.

Loke berkata Prasarana juga telah membeli 19 set tren baharu untuk laluan sama, dengan unit pertama akan beroperasi Ogos tahun hadapan bagi memastikan perkhidmatan yang lebih baik dan selesa.

Loke said Prasarana would also carry out major maintenance of the LRT system, including the power generator, to ensure safer and more stable services.

“Currently, the service is still not stable, I apologise to the passengers because during these few months there will still be service disruptions from time to time, but the management has been told to give the most serious attention to having a backup plan, stricter SOP (standard operating procedure) to minimise service disruption,” he added.

He said that the report on the cause of the closure of 16 Kelana Jaya LRT stations last month is expected to be completed in two weeks and will be announced to the public.

Meanwhile, Loke said the ministry would award contracts for the replacement of more than 16 elevator facilities at monorail stations in February next year, apart from ordering 192 handrail units and 22 step chain units to repair 46 of the 706 existing escalators.

He said the ministry had also identified more than 600 light bulbs that were not working and 17 locations with leakage problems that needed immediate action.

Loke said he had also instructed the management of the Land Division of the Transport Ministry to expand the scope of the committee for all public transport facilities in the Klang Valley for a more comprehensive public transport ecosystem.

“Now, they have an audit committee between the Ministry of Transport and Prasarana, but in my opinion, the scope is not only for Prasarana, it needs to include various agencies, the local authorities and other (transport) operators, such as Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad,“ he added.

He said Prasarana will also study incentives for the first mile and last mile, including the use of e-hailing to encourage people to use public transport.

A study, including the financial implications, would be carried out for the purpose, he added. - Bernama