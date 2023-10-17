KEMAS to raise RM170,000 via tabung air mata Palestine

IPOH: The Department of Community Development (KEMAS) today launched Tabung Air Mata Palestin, aiming to raise RM170,000 in donations.

KEMAS director-general Datuk Ahmad Kamal Idris Mohd Nawawi said 17,000 KEMAS employees would be mobilised to achieve the target.

Parents of KEMAS preschoolers and skill classes participants at all district levels in the country would also be involved he said, adding that funds would also be raised in conjunction with the Hari Potensi KEMAS programme in Shah Alam next month.

“This fundraising initiative is an important step towards providing essential humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people who are currently in desperate need of various forms of assistance.

“This fund for the Palestinian people is the first of its kind. Previously, KEMAS had launched disaster funds for people affected by floods in the country,“ he told reporters after attending the 7th National Islamic Arts Festival at the Casuarina Convention Centre in Meru today.

The festival was officiated by the Deputy Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Rubiah Wang. Also present was State Women, Family, Social Welfare, Cooperatives and Entrepreneur Development Committee chairman Salbiah Mohamed.-Bernama