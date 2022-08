Mahkamah tolak permohonan Najib tangguh prosiding rayuan

Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak (centre R) waves as he arrives at the federal court in Putrajaya on August 15, 2022. Malaysia's highest court on August 15 will hear former leader Najib Razak's final bid to overturn his 12-year jail sentence for corruption, with an acquittal potentially clearing the way for his return to power. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP)