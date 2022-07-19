  1. Cerita
Penipuan haji dan umrah: 121 laporan polis libatkan kerugian lebih RM5.1 juta

SEPANG, 7 Julai -- Seramai 380 orang bakal jemaah Haji terkandas di Lapangan Terbang Antarabangsa Kuala Lumpur (KLIA) hari ini selepas ditipu oleh sebuah agensi pelancongan. fotoBERNAMA