PKR election: More voters but low turnout in percentage terms

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of PKR members who voted in the party election this year increased slightly to about 147,000 from 140,000 in 2018 although the voter turnout is only 13.5 per cent, said PKR strategic communications director Fahmi Fadzil.

He said voter turnouts at certain divisions were also high, including in Pensiangan which hit 45 per cent.

“It should not be viewed (solely) on the average number of people who cast their votes. Several other factors have also been identified, including logistics and technical aspects like internet reach. All these will be improved from time to time,” he told reporters at the Lembah Pantai parliamentary constituency Aidilfitri open house here today.

Fahmi said another factor for the low voter turnout was that the posts in 65 of the 222 divisions were won uncontested.

Fahmi, who is Lembah Pantai Member of Parliament, denied that the low voter turnout was due to a boycott by members unhappy with the performance of Pakatan Harapan (PH).

The PKR election ended yesterday after fresh voting was conducted at 12 divisions in several states, including Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Selangor and Sabah.

The unofficial results for divisions will be displayed at the ‘PKR Election 2022’ website beginning today.

Meanwhile, PKR Election Committee (JPP) chairman Dr Zaliha Mustafa, in a statement, said the results to be announced would be subject to the outcome of complaints and objections received by JPP which are still being investigated by the JPP Complaints Panel.

“The official results will be announced at the PKR Congress scheduled for June 25 and 26 this year, which will be the final results for the PKR Election 2022,” she said. - Bernama