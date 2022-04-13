Terengganu will continue efforts to get Azreen Nabila to participate in Sukma

KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu will continue to appeal to the Malaysia Games (Sukma) organising committee to allow sprinter Azreen Nabila Alias ​​to compete in the Games.

It follows the disqualification of the athlete from the Sukma 2022 in Kuala Lumpur on the grounds that she had participated in the Olympics in Tokyo, last year.

State Youth, Sports and Non -Governmental Organisations Development Committee chairman Wan Sukairi Wan Abdullah said the state had submitted appeals and provided justification on the matter at a series of Sukma organising committee meetings chaired by the Youth and Sports Minister, but were rejected.

“Initially, several states supported (Azreen Nabila’s participation in Sukma 2022). But when brought to the state sports council directors meeting, the matter was referred back to Sukma’s highest committee.

“We are of the view that the dropping of Azreen Nabila as a Sukma athlete is a denial of her rights and we will not stop working on that,“ he told reporters here today.

According to Wan Sukairi, the 22-year-old’s participation in the world’s biggest sporting event should not be a hurdle for her to compete in Sukma because her selection to represent the country was based on a ‘wild card’ ticket, not on merit.

He said Azreen Nabila’s participation in the Olympics was also done in a short period because it was only known within a month from the date of the competition.

“It is the dream of all athletes to go to the Olympics, if we were to have prevented her (Azreen Nabila) from going (to the Olympics), it would have been a cruel act to her.

“So far the decision (from the top level of Sukma) still does not allow (her to compete), but we are looking at what else can be done to help her,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wan Sukairi said he hoped that the 46 Terengganu athletes selected to represent the country in the 2021 Sea Games in Hanoi from May 12 to 23 would be able to bring home at least bronze medals and promised victory incentives for those who succeed.

“For individual events, those who bring home gold will get an incentive of RM4,000 and RM2,500 for team events, silver RM3,000 for individual events and RM2,000 for team events while the reward for bronze medals is RM2,000 for individuals and RM1,500 for teams. - Bernama