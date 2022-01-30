Former Bernama Chairman Abdul Rahman Sulaiman dies

KUALA LUMPUR: Former chairman of the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Sulaiman (pix) died of a heart attack at the Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz, Cheras here, today.

His daughter Diana Sulamazra said the 10th Bernama chairman breathed his last at about 4pm at the age of 75.

Abdul Rahman is survived by his wife Puan Sri Maznah Adam and three children.

Born in Parit Buntar, Perak, Abdul Rahman started his career as a journalist at Radio Television Malaysia (RTM) in 1966 before joining Bernama as a senior journalist in 1971.

Between 1971 and 1995, he had served as the Johor Bureau chief; correspondent for Thailand and Indo-China; chief sub-editor; chief news editor; executive editor of the General News Service; and editor-in-chief for Bernama.

Abdul Rahman opted for early retirement to contest in the Ninth General Election in April 1995 as a Barisan Nasional candidate for the Parit Buntar parliamentary constituency and won the seat.

He was appointed as the 10th chairman of Bernama from Feb 1, 2010 until Jan 31, 2014 before being reappointed to the post until Jan 31, 2016.

