Fuziah: KPDN receives 7,027 consumer complaints from Jan 12 to June 20

KOTA BHARU: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has received a total of 7,027 consumer complaints, of which 5,025 were through the Aduan Suri programme nationwide from Jan 12 to June 20.

Deputy Minister Fuziah Salleh (pix) said the most complaints reported were on online transactions (2,003 complaints), followed by pricing(1,903) and misleading services (1,119).

“In Kelantan alone, 732 complaints were registered, 236 of which were through Aduan Suri.

“Most of the complaints received through Aduan Suri in Kelantan were related to online transactions (100), pricing (48), controlled goods (24) and other complaints (64),“ she said at the launch of the district-level Aduan Suri and Lagu Rakyat Dikir Barat competition today.

Her speech text was read out by Kelantan KPDN deputy director Aswadi Jaafar.

Fuziah said through the initiative, housewives could be the eyes and ears as well as strategic partners of the KPDN in providing authentic information from the field across the country.

“Consumers and housewives can report any regulatory breaches by traders to the KPDN through various channels such as QR Code Aduan Suri or WhatsApp to 019-279 4317 / 019-848 8000.

“This initiative will create a Malaysian society that is empowered to act and exercise its rights as consumers,” she added. -Bernama