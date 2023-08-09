Kembara Kenali Borneo: King, Queen arrive in Brunei

MIRI: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah departed for Brunei, after having a stopover in Lawas, Sarawak, last night.

In a statement, Istana Negara said Their Majesties were greeted on arrival by the Crown Prince of Brunei, Pengiran Muda Mahkota Al-Muhtadee Billah Ibni Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and his wife, Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anak Sarah Pengiran Salleh Ab Rahaman.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah arrived at their hotel in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei at 11.20 pm after passing through the Labu Temburong Immigration Control Post in Lawas.

Also on hand to greet the royal couple were Brunei’s Minister of Home Affairs Datuk Seri Setia Awang Ahmaddin Abdul Rahman and Minister of Development Dato Seri Setia Awang Muhammad Juanda Abdul Rashid.

“Their Majesties will stay in Bandar Seri Begawan before continuing their Kembara Kenali Borneo journey to Miri City tomorrow,” said the statement.

The Kembara Kenali Borneo convoy will re-enter Sarawak on Sept 9 via Miri, where a number of events have also been drawn up, before proceeding to Bekenu and Bintulu the following day.

The Sarawak leg of the expedition includes stops in Sibu, Sri Aman and Kuching before concluding on Sept 13 in Telok Melano, Lundu.

Kembara Kenali Borneo, which is a dream come true for Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah in getting to know Malaysians living in the interior areas of Sabah and Sarawak, concluded its tour in Sabah yesterday after being flagged off on Sept 3.

The 11-day expedition covers a distance of 2,154 km along the Pan Borneo Highway that connects Sabah, Sarawak and Brunei.

Meanwhile, Istana Negara, in a statement on its official Facebook page, said Al-Sultan Abdullah performed Friday prayers at the Jame’ Asr Hassanil Bolkiah Mosque in Bandar Seri Begawan today.

His Majesty was welcomed upon arrival at the mosque by Pengiran Muda Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah and leaders of the Brunei government.

Also joining the congregants was the Regent of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

After performing the Friday prayers, His Majesty attended a luncheon with Pengiran Muda Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah. -Bernama