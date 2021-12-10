Langkawi wins six 2021 Malaysia Tourism Council Gold Awards

ALOR SETAR: Kedah’s jewel, Langkawi, grabbed six awards at the 2021 Malaysia Tourism Council Gold Award presentation ceremony held at a hotel in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, last night.

They were for ‘Best Cable Car in Malaysia’ which was won by Langkawi Skycab (Panorama Langkawi Sdn Bhd); ‘Best Three Star Hotel (Sea View) by Nadias Hotel Langkawi; ‘Best Islamic Compliance Hotel ( Adya Hotel Langkawi), while the Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) received the ‘Special Awards On Travel Bubble Initiatives.’

Another Langkawi tourism industry player, Langsura Geopark Sdn Bhd, won two awards, namely for the ‘Best Malay Cuisine and Heritage Restaurant’ and the ‘Best Eco Friendly Destination ‘.

LADA chief executive officer Nasaruddin Abdul Muttalib said the awards won by the industry players would help to further promote Langkawi as a destination of choice not only for domestic, but also international tourism.

“Efforts to revive the glory of the island’s tourism industry will continue to be implemented for Langkawi’s economic survival. It is hoped that this award can inspire industry players in Langkawi to jointly uphold the tourism sector of this legendary island,“ he said in a statement here, today.

The event, organised by the Malaysian Tourism Council, offered 46 awards to tourism industry players in Malaysia in recognition of the role they play in empowering the country’s tourism industry.

Meanwhile, Nasaruddin said he expected tourist arrivals in Langkawi to continue to increase next year following the positive trend since the Langkawi tourism travel bubble pilot project was implemented last Sept 16.

“From Sept 16 to Dec 5, tourist arrivals to Langkawi recorded 472,572 people with tourism revenue generated amounting to RM487 million.

“Tourist arrivals to Langkawi have been increasing every month since last September and this shows that Langkawi has great potential to shine after being deserted for so long due to the Covid-19 pandemic,“ he added.

-Bernama