MB: REE resources in Negeri Sembilan estimated at RM30b

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan is estimated to have rare earth elements (REE) resources of up to RM30 billion in market value, according to Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix).

He said the state government is ready to start mining activities for the REE resources and the Department of Minerals and Geology has also identified several potential mining areas in the state.

“It could be worth up to RM30 billion, which is only an estimate in this state. We (state government) will look into the need to set up a one-stop centre to ensure the safety and control of REE.

“We will follow the federal guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOP) as well as the Perak government’s way of implementing REE mining. We will also detail the SOP at the state level before the end of this year,” he said after chairing the state executive council meeting here today.

Aminuddin said royalty payments and land status were among other things that needed to be considered before the state government could start the REE mining activities by next year at the earliest.

Prior to this, Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad was reported to have said that the state government is now allowed to do initial REE exploration based on the existing SOP for rare earth and mineral mining. -Bernama