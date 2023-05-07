PM congratulates Sivamurugan on inaugural lecture upon appointment as USM Professor

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today congratulated political analyst Dr Sivamurugan Pandian on his inaugural public lecture upon being appointed as a Professor at Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM).

“May you serve with even greater excellence and contribute ideas and expertise to the country,” Anwar tweeted.

The political analyst, who is frequently interviewed by local and foreign media practitioners, delivered his inaugural public lecture titled Persetujuan dan Percanggahan Dalam Arena Politik Malaysia (Consensus and Disputes in Malaysian Political Arena) at Dewan Budaya USM in Penang this morning.

The lecture revolved around political developments in Malaysia, focusing on the evolution of coalition partners and the change in political stances over time, guided by three fundamental principles of Malaysian politics namely politics is an art of all possibilities; politics of numbers; and no permanent enemies, only permanent interests.

Sivamurugan has also been named, among others, Icon of Patriotism and Tokoh 1Malaysia, and has held various other important portfolios, including Member of the National Unity Advisory Council, Member of the Malaysian Football Association Advisory Council, and Deputy President of the Kuala Lumpur Badminton Association. -Bernama