Tunku Ismail graces a High-Tea session hosted by PM Lee, wife

JOHOR BAHRU: The Tunku Mahkota of Johor,Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim commenced his official visit to the island republic today by gracing a Hi-Tea session hosted by Singapore’s Prime Minister Datuk Lee Hsien Loong and his spouse Datin Paduka Ho Ching at The Istana, Singapore.

Accompanying the Tunku Mahkota, was his wife Che’ Puan Besar Khaleeda Bustamam, according to a posting on Tunku Ismail’s official Facebook HRH Crown Prince of Johor, today.

“During this session, His Royal Highness and Her Highness exchanged ideas and new developments with the Prime Minister of Singapore and his wife. This is the first event of the three-day official visit of His Royal Highness and Her Highness to Singapore,” said the post.

Tunku Ismail’s official visit was at the invitation of Singapore’s Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.

Balakrishnan and his spouse are expected to welcome the royal couple with a dinner in their honour tonight. -Bernama