$!Taman Melawat

KUALA LUMPUR: The State Disaster Management Authority has declared the landslide area in Kemensah Heights as a disaster site following yesterday’s incident.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix) said this was because all the houses in the affected area, including three bungalow lots, namely Lot 6, 8 and 10, were still unsafe for occupation and it is feared that further earth movements would occur.

“In the incident, three bungalows were also affected where parts of the building structure gave way and slipped into a nearby river or fell onto the housing area below,” he told reporters after inspecting the scene today.