Constitution amendment bill on tenure of PM tabled in Dewan Rakyat

KUALA LUMPUR: The Constitution Amendment Bill 2019 relating to the tenure of the Prime Minister was tabled for first reading in the Dewan Rakyat today.

If passed, it will limit the tenure of a prime minister to just two-five year terms.

The bill was tabled by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong.

This sitting of the Dewan Rakyat ends on Thursday and thus the second and third readings will be tabled when the Lower House reconvenes in March next year.

The bill also contains additional criteria for an MP to be appointed as prime minister. — Bernama