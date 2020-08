PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported a total of 11 new Covid-19 cases as of noon today, bringing the total number of positive cases in the country to 9,094.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in the media briefing today, out of the 11 new cases, five were imported cases of infection from abroad involving Malaysians who came back from Australia, Japan and Singapore, while the remaining six were through local transmissions.

Noor Hisham said out of six local transmission cases, five were Malaysians and a foreigner, who went for a screening in Selangor at the workplace.

He further clarified the five cases among Malaysians were from the Kurau cluster that now involves two states in Perak and Penang, while the other two were from Johor and Malacca.

“Three cases from an active Kurau cluster were detected through active case detection and screening close contacts in Perak and Penang. They were members of the family’s first case (case no. 9050) where the spread of the virus happened after they paid visits during Raya Aidiladha on July 30,“ he said.

“Three new cases got infected from case no. 9050 where the patient’s sibling, one from the in-laws, and a two-year old nephew were tested positive,“ he said.

According to Noor Hisham, the two-year old nephew of a patient case no. 9050 had showed symptoms since July 30th , a day before Hari Raya Aidiladha.

However the in-laws and the patient’s sibling were asymptomatic. The three new cases are now being treated at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Perak.

To date, a total of 125 people were screened in this cluster. Out of this amount, 5 detected positive, 112 tested negative and eight of them are still waiting for results.

Noor Hisham said the active case detection is still ongoing and are still seeking the cause of infections.

As of today he said one patient is being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

However, no deaths related to Covid-19 were reported today, keeping the death toll at 125.

Noor Hisham also said 19 recoveries were reported today, raising the cumulative number of recoveries to 8,803.

“In this regard, the active cases with Covid-19 infection are now reaching 166 cases and they have been isolated and given treatment in hospitals,“ he added.