PETALING JAYA: A total of 1,128 students are allowed to return home beginning tonight, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) announced.

He said this would involve 863 public and private higher learning education students from the central zone returning to their homes in the northern zone, and 265 from the northern to central zone.

The process will involve nine universities and 49 buses that will be travelling to 17 different destinations.

“Those from the central zone will be sent home tonight, while the same bus used to send them to the northern part of the country will be used ferry the students from there to the central zone tomorrow night (April 28),” he said in a press conference in Putrajaya yesterday.

To ensure the safety of all involved, Ismail said the buses that will be used to ferry the students, as well as baggages, would be sanitised before the start of each journey.