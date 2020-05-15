11,000 in Pudu to be screened for Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: Residents of flats at Jalan Landak near the Pudu Market are now being screened for Covid-19.

Health officials with face shields and in their blue PPE overalls were seen leaving the flats and escorting families to the screening centres.

About 3,000 people here will be screened every day for the next two weeks. There are some 11,000 people living or working here as traders.

According to officials, there are 22 check points manned by police and military personnel. Within the area, 11 screening tents have been set up as early as 8am. There are 40 to 50 health personnel assisting in the screening.

Those who have been confirmed to have contracted the virus will be sent to Sg Buloh Hospital and MAEPS to be quarantined.

Speaking to theSun today, Chong Kok Yen said her family decided to close their restaurant.

“We saw the barbed wires set up at 2am. Our neighbours are worried too. We won’t open our shop. This will definitely affect our business,“ she said.

Earlier, police confirmed that Pudu Market, which is being surrounded with barbed wire this morning, is only subject to health screening.

The cordoned area is a 1km radius and manned by about 70 to 80 police officers. It is approximated there are also 40 military personnel here.

A briefing at the entrance of the market is expected to be held at 2pm.