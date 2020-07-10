115 detainees at immigration depot awaiting 2nd Covid-19 test results before deportation: Health DG

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 115 foreigners at the Sepang Immigration Detention Depot are awaiting the results of their second Covid-19 screening test before their deportation.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the second screening test was among the required conditions prior to their release.

“We are in the process of sending the detainees home, but before that, we have to screen them. This is what we are doing, the second screening,” he said during his Covid-19 press conference today.

To date, a total of 1,477 individuals have been screened for Covid-19 at the Sepang Immigration Detention Depot, of whom 62 positive cases have been identified.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said two positive cases were reported at Bukit Jalil Immigration Detention Depot today.

“The positive cases have been isolated for two weeks of treatment and those exposed to the positive cases have also been quarantined,“ he added. - Bernama