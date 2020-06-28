1,198 new Covid-19 cases in Indonesia, 34 more deaths

JAKARTA: The number of positive Covid-19 cases in Indonesia has risen to 54,010, with 34 more fatalities in the past 24 hours.

According to Indonesian government spokesman on Covid-19, Achmad Yurianto, there were 1,198 new cases from 12 noon yesterday to 12 noon today and the overall death toll is 2,754 people.

“There are 14,712 patients under Covid-19 monitoring,” he said at the daily media conference aired via Indonesia’s National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) YouTube channel.

The Province of East Java has the highest death toll at 831 cases, followed by Jakarta (625 cases), Kalimantan South (182), West Java (175) and the remaining cases in other Indonesian provinces. - Bernama