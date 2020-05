PETALING JAYA: Malaysia recorded 122 new cases of Covid-19 as of 12pm today, which brings the total number of cases in the nation to 6,297.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced the number in his daily Covid-19 press conference, adding that two more deaths were reported, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 105.

Noor Hisham said that 27 people are currently admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and out of that number, 13 require breathing aid.